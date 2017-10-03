Sleep out is set to show defiance of Borough Market

BY SABRINA JOHNSON

Borough Market is to stage a sleep out as part of a string of projects to revive its community after June’s terror attack.

Eight people were killed and 48 injured in the traumatic events on June 3. But a Southwark homelessness charity, the Depaul Trust, is staging the defiant fund-raiser from 8pm on November 19 for volunteers to bring the area’s residents together.

Depaul, which supports young people facing homelessness, is inviting 150 members of the public to spend the night sleeping rough in the market. The sleep out, which will be the first the charity has organised in South London, aims to fund support for young people facing homelessness and raise awareness of homelessness in the capital.

Participants will be offered hot soup and drinks before an evening of live music, guest speakers and question-and-answer sessions gets under way.

Event organiser Roisin Moore said: “To sleep out in Borough Market is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the extent of youth homelessness in our capital and vital funds for Depaul UK’s emergency and preventative services.”

Darren Henaghan, managing director at Borough Market, said: “Borough Market has always been a place where members of the community come together to connect and share experiences.

“By giving over Borough’s Market Hall to host the Southwark sleep out, we hope to help Depaul continue the vital work they do, in keeping young and vulnerable people at risk of homelessness off the streets – a fantastic cause indeed.”

Depaul UK chief executive Martin Houghton-Brown said: “Southwark sleep out will be an extremely community-focussed event.

“The sleep out is another example of the togetherness and community spirit demonstrated by Borough Market following the devastating terrorist attack in June.”

Registration for the event costs £15 per person and all participants must be aged over 18. To register for the event visit: https://uk.depaulcharity.org/southwark-sleepout-2017