Former Tottenham winger admits EFL Trophy tie against Spurs a chance for Dons to get back on track

Andy Barcham is a graduate of the Tottenham Hotspur academy but the dubious status of the much-maligned EFL Trophy means today’s group stage encounter against their under-23 side is hardly likely to be considered a match of any great significance to AFC Wimbledon.

With a tiring Barcham taken off against Rochdale at the weekend – Dons boss Neal Ardley was concerned the winger had played too many consecutive games – the wideman may not even figure in tonight’s derby.

But player and manager alike feel any match at the moment offers the chance to get out of a rut.

“It’s not a distraction,” said Ardley, whose side dropped into League One’s bottom four on Saturday. “It’s a chance to put people on the pitch and try to get our confidence up.

“It’s a game we want to win and it’s a chance to score some goals, if we can, and try to get at a team and try to win a game of football and take the confidence from that into a difficult game on Saturday [at Oxford United].”

Barcham, who started his pro career at Tottenham and made 15 starts for the reserves at White Hart Lane without breaking into the first-team, was singing from the same hymn sheet.

“It’s another game and another chance to get the goals – to turn things in the direction we want to go in,” said the attacking midfielder, taken off in the 65th minute on Saturday.

Ardley felt Barcham had run himself into the ground.

“The gaffer’s seen something from the side so if he thought I was getting tired, then that’s his decision. He’s been great for me since I’ve been here and I trust him for everything like that.

“By bringing me off, it keeps me fresh, which I very much appreciate.”