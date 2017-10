Charlton were interested in a loan deal for Harvey Barnes in the summer – but missed out on the winger to Championship side Barnsley.

The Addicks were one of several clubs to enquire about the highly-rated Leicester City youngster.

Barnes was a star performer for the Tykes in their 3-1 win at Millwall on Saturday – supplying assists for Tom Bradshaw’s two goals.

The 19-year-old played in the Champions League for the Foxes last season as well as impressing during a loan switch to Milton Keynes.