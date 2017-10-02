Charlton Athletic trio all set for match action this week

Joe Aribo, Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves are all set to be involved for Charlton in a behind-closed-doors match at their training ground tomorrow.

The Addicks do not have a competitive fixture this weekend after postponing the visit of Peterborough United after receiving three international call-ups.

Marshall made his Charlton debut in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Fleetwood Town – his first action for the club since injuring his knee in pre-season.

Reeves got his first League One run-out after a battle to reach full match fitness.

“We’ve got a game on Tuesday for Joe Aribo, Karlan [Ahearne-Grant], Reevesy and Marshy,” said Charlton manager Karl Robinson.

“They will start and there will be 45 minutes for Reevesy and maybe 60 for Marshy.

“We have an internal game on Saturday where the two will again play – probably 60 and 60. Then we’re ready going into a big game against Doncaster at The Valley. I can’t wait to get back home.”