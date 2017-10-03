Cod Army got battered by Charlton Athletic – but there is a key to Championship return

Charlton loyalist Chris Solly is not a man who shoots his mouth off, preferring instead to keep it zipped until he has something worthwhile to say.

So when the impeccable skipper breaks his customary silence to make a point, it pays to listen to him. Here in a nutshell is the defiant warning he issued in these pages following Charlton’s desperately disappointing setback at Walsall last Tuesday.

“One team is going to be on the end of a hiding, hopefully that’ll be Saturday.” He had a whole lot more to say – in fact he was positively garrulous – but that was the main thrust of his message. Four days later, his prediction seemed incredibly prescient as Fleetwood Town were ripped apart by hungry, ruthless visitors clearly with something to prove.

Forget the deceptive 3-1 scoreline – Uwe Rosler’s Cod Army battled gamely but they were chewed up and spat out during arguably the Addicks’ best performance in recent memory.

Ironically, Solly himself was not part of Charlton’s virtuoso display. Left at home to recharge his batteries and nurse one or two minor knocks, he gave way to Naby Sarr, who answered the call with an outstanding contribution at centre-back, while Ezri Konsa moved across to fill in more than capably at right-back.

Karl Robinson faces a selection headache when his squad re-convenes after the international break. Solly’s experience might earn him the manager’s nod.

Sarr and Konsa were superb, as was diminutive teenager Jay Dasilva at left-back. An alarmingly youthful back four was completed by rock-like centre-back Patrick Bauer, a comparative old codger at 25, who kept a fatherly eye on the young sprogs alongside him. Bauer didn’t put a foot – or more importantly a head – wrong. Until, that is, a last-minute lapse which goalkeeper Ben Amos alertly cleared up.

Shielding the last line of defence, Ahmed Kashi was back to his imperious best, regularly breaking up Fleetwood’s play and setting his own side in motion with a mixture of short and long passes to both flanks. Restless midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey and Billy Clarke orchestrated bouts of kaleidoscopic short passing which dizzied their bewildered opponents. Ricky Holmes switched wings to run his markers ragged, while Josh Magennis was, as usual, an awkward handful to contain.

To a man, the Addicks did their bit but the cherry on a thoroughly pleasing cake was placed there by Tarique Fosu. The slim stylist, who opened the scoring at Walsall, contributed a hat-trick which featured goals from his head and each foot – the “prefect” hat-trick as he malapropped on Twitter later.

As the Londoners mesmerised their struggling hosts, Fosu supplied the finishing touch their imagination demanded but the lack of which has undermined their promise this season. There’s not much heft on the slender 21-year-old but his precise timing of Holmes’ deep cross from the left simplified his task of heading down past Alex Cairns. Charlton were off to another flying start – one which they were at pains to squander almost immediately. The home side had enjoyed barely a look-in before they surprisingly equalised.

Gifted space to shoot by flabby defending, Bobby Grant beat Amos with a crisp strike into the bottom-right corner. Shaken out of their comfort zone, Charlton were almost punished for a second time when left-back Amari’i Bell tried his luck from 35 yards. Deceived by the flight, Amos was moving to his left but managed an awkward save with a optimistically outflung right hand.

Having flirted with disaster, the Addicks re-asserted themselves and dispassionately put Town in their place.

Holmes was again the provider of Fosu’s second goal six minutes before the interval. Popping up this time on the left flank, he wrongfooted Lewis Coyle before delivering another cross deep beyond the far post. Pulling away from the goalmouth crush, Fosu’s control was adhesive, his stuttering footwork leaving a posse of defenders helpless as he placed a low left-footed shot inside the right post.

Under little pressure but always vulnerable while leading by a single goal, Charlton took care of business with 20 minutes remaining. Dasilva’s pass sent Fosu sprinting clear from the halfway line with only despairing centre-half Nathan Pond barring his way. Riding Pond’s deliberate attempt to foul him, Fosu staggered briefly, kept his balance and slipped his hat-trick goal past the advancing Cairns.

The last word may safely be left with captain Solly. “I’m sure once we get one win we’ll get three or four and that will shoot us back up the table.” And there, in another nutshell, is the challenge facing Charlton.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, so they say. Nor does one superlative performance compensate for indulgently handing the modest likes of Plymouth Argyle and Gillingham their only league wins of the season so far.

Consistency is the key. And it unlocks the door to the Championship.