Test of Neal Ardley’s managerial skills as AFC Wimbledon struggling to rectify lack of firepower

This is when a manager really proves his mettle.

Wimbledon are in a rut – Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Rochdale serving to underline that – and there is no hiding from their bluntness up front, nor from an apparent lack of personnel able to rectify their failings in front of goal – at least as long as Kwesi Appiah is hamstrung.

That Neal Ardley is tactically astute is beyond dispute. The Dons manager again confounded efforts to describe his formation as he sent out a loose 4-5-1 on Saturday which had engine-room midfielders Tom Soares, Dean Parrett and Liam Trotter interchanging positions with a mesmerising fluidity that bears witness to his attempts to cultivate a more refined style of play.

The central midfield showed sophistication. Lyle Taylor and Andy Barcham went raiding down the flanks with regularity. The back four tightened up to show a reassuring solidity. But there is no escaping that yawning Tom Elliott-shaped hole up front.

It is a fact of life that players want to compete at the highest level and that a club of AFC Wimbledon’s modest resources – and admirably sustainable attitude to budgeting – are always likely to be raided.

In the face of Elliott’s departure, among others, Ardley has shuffled the cards he was dealt in the summer, all the while recognising he no longer has the reliable get-out of the long ball forward which allowed him to field such attack-minded line-ups last season.

Now, shorn of the goals from Appiah that helped, to some extent, smooth the transition to a more possession-based style, Ardley’s resources suddenly appear much more threadbare.

Just like South London counterpart Roy Hodgson at Palace, Ardley is having to guide his side through fixtures in a demanding league while bereft of a cutting edge.

Saturday’s game against Rochdale illustrated there are few problems with the supply line.

Barcham – who had an impressive game – and Taylor went past their full-backs at will, but there was nobody on the end of their balls into the box. Appiah’s injury has seen Cody McDonald thrust to the forefront of Wimbledon’s attack and the ex-Gillingham man is struggling.

For three matches in a row Ardley has been forced to bring on Darius Charles as the focal point of his attack in the dying stages. On Saturday’s evidence at least, the manager will have to come up with something else. The defender is no Paul Warhurst or Chris Sutton. His career as an emergency forward only emphasises how much Elliott is missed.

Ardley has enjoyed an impressive rise through the game since swapping pitch for dugout. A lack of personnel to field a tried-and-trusted formation is the sort of situation which has prompted many of the game’s great managers to come up with a new system to fit the players available.

Ardley is fortunate to be at a club like Wimbledon. The treatment of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City last season illustrates there is no such thing as a secure job in football management, but Ardley is as close to such a position as any manager can get, thanks to his Dons playing links and the club’s impressively sensible way of doing things.

Chief executive Erik Samuelson and the board surely recognise the resources of the club mean survival in the third tier is never going to be a given. There is little hint of pressure on Ardley from within the club or even from the stands – although there were grumbles of discontent when Barcham was replaced.

The league table has little relevance at this stage of the season but Dons supporters will be eager to see what solution their manager can find for a paucity of goals. They are unlikely to be satisfied with the make-do-and-mend measure of throwing on Charles and feeding on scraps.