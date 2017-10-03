Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Eagles keep sliding to alarmingly easy defeats

No Christian Benteke, no Wilfried Zaha, no Ruben Loftus-Cheek and no Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Still no goals. Still no points. Still no hope.

Roy Hodgson is yet to have any kind of impact on the performances of this Crystal Palace side, who are slipping to alarmingly easy defeats. It is a mark of failings in the transfer window that injuries to three key players and the unavailability of a fourth against his parent club, has absolutely decimated the side. In a 25-man squad, four players missing should not cause catastrophic defeats week in, week out.

Nine goals have been conceded in two trips to Manchester over the past fortnight. Only at Liverpool did they look like stemming the flow of goals. Against Manchester City last week, Palace played relatively well for 44 minutes before the floodgates opened. It took just three minutes on the other side of Manchester for everything to go horribly wrong.

Joel Ward has been a fine servant to the Eagles but he looks spent as a Premier League right-back. United had far too much joy down that side, and it began when Marcus Rashford bamboozled Ward before squaring for Juan Mata to open the scoring.

What is truly galling about this Palace team, is the lack of character, and the lack of fight. Forgiveness can be found for errors but it is unforgivable for players not to stand up and be counted. While the likes of Glenn Murray and Mile Jedinak were past their best in the closing stages of their careers in SE25, they provided strong leadership qualities. Now there is a distinct lack of leadership and responsibility.

Palace are in serious trouble, with just eight games played. Nobody appears willing to take ownership for the errors and misjudgements being made. Until such a time as that happens, they will continue to be dominated by opposition.

United barely moved out of first gear. Casual observers might argue that Palace held their own for a significant period of the opening 45 minutes, but that would be misleading, given that the hosts only turned it on in the second half, at which point they already had the game wrapped up.

They invited Palace onto them but Bakary Sako toiled up front. He is no target man – so quite why his team-mates felt the need to punt the ball long to him is a mystery.

For a second week running there was barely anything in the midfield. Yohan Cabaye is ageing, Luka Milivojevic seems to have lost his spark with Andros Townsend and Jason Puncheon continuing to frustrate. Even when Christian Benteke led the line they offered little by way of service to an isolated front man.

One moment stood out. Townsend was surrounded by red shirts not far from his own penalty area – but close to the touchline – after Mamadou Sakho sought to play the ball out of defence. With no options available to him, the winger nonchalantly turned around and passed the ball out of play for a corner. Why he didn’t put it out for a throw was the most bizarre part of a dispiriting Palace display.

Ashley Young easily beat the former Newcastle man and crossed for Marouane Fellaini to volley home from two yards out at the back post on 35 minutes and double the lead. Fellaini added a second from Rashford’s free-kick. Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the scoring on 84 minutes when Jairo Riedewald and Patrick van Aanholt gave up tracking him, the big Belgian converting Anthony Martial’s square ball from close range.

There are clearly some Palace players who anticipate defeat, and it is showing in their performances. Even with Zaha and Loftus-Cheek to come back, this squad looks in desperate need of emergency surgery. Palace will surely look to strengthen in January, but they have little surplus after spending £26million on Sakho.

In 10 visits to Manchester since their return to the top-flight in 2013, the Eagles have lost 10, scored none and conceded 29 times.

They are closing in on the record of their counterparts in the 1994-95 season which saw Palace notch nine consecutive matches – 838 minutes – without finding the back of the net. They have played 630 minutes without a goal this season.