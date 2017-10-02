Crystal Palace’s Premier League survival fight will be boosted by key first-teamers returning to fitness

Damien Delaney reckons Crystal Palace’s survival fight will get a major boost once key players return from injury.

The Irish defender made his first appearance of the season after James Tomkins was ruled out through illness, and Scott Dann picked up an injury in training on Friday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke were also missing due to injury, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah was ineligible to face his parent club.

Palace fell to a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford, following on from their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of neighbours City the previous weekend.

“Nine goals conceded in two weeks is not good enough,” Delaney told www.eagles.cpfc.co.uk. “But we need to be conscious that we still have 30 games left and it will hopefully not be too long before we have players returning from injury. Once we get some of the lads back we can start doing what we know we are capable of.

“There were periods of the game where we have played quite well and I can remember coming here in the past and the team not playing so well and only losing by a couple of goals,” said Delaney.

“There is so much quality in their side that sooner or later they are going to start opening you up. Unfortunately in this game they had four which they were able to take.

“It’s about sticking together, rolling our sleeves up and realising the size of the task we have ahead of us.

“The run of games we have had is not ideal but we have had tougher mountains to climb at this football club in the past.”