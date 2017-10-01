Home form worries but Chelsea boss Conte has no regrets

Antonio Conte has no regrets following his side’s second league defeat of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lost 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City.

They have just four points from four home matches.

“No, honestly we can’t have regrets,” said the Italian.

“We gave everything and all my players put in 120 per cent to get a good result. It wasn’t so.

Sometimes you have to accept a bad result. The most important thing is to see fantastic commitment and attitude of my players – they gave everything.”

Commitment is one thing defeat is another and it’s only Conte 100 per cent winning away record that is keeping the season alive despite it only being October.

“Last season we did a really great job because we won the league against really strong teams,” he said.Then, as if to have a dig at the club’s inability to bring in sufficient quality addition, he said: “Manchester City was also a fantastic team last season. Now after a great transfer market they have improved a lot. It is not simple to play in this League. We have to try our best, with great ambition. We must always have the right ambition but sometimes you have to compliment your opponent. You have to be honest and accept the result.”

The Blues had an excellent win in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid last Wednesday And then had to face rampant City two days later. It’s something Conte is unhappy about.

“It was very difficult and for this reason I explained very well before the Madrid press conference, I didn’t understand the decision to play on Saturday before an international break. There was a possibility to move it to the Sunday but I don’t want to complain a lot, but only to underline sometimes we have to protect this type of game otherwise it’s very difficult.”

The consequence of this is that Conte made changes but not too many, for fear of criticism.

“Alvaro Morata played three games in seven days and got injured,” he said.

“It’s not simple for our wing backs. (Victor) Moses played two games against Stoke and Atletico. Alonso one and a half because he came off early against Stoke. You have to try not to put your players in difficulty, but also take a risk (of not playing them) because Moses is an important player for us. To play three games in seven days you risk. With Morata it was the same, but I make this decision to risk Morata in this game because imagine if I decide to put Morata on the bench.”

How difficult and motivated can the players be after winning the title last season? Conte give a regulation reply.

“I see my players every day and I am proud to be the coach of these players. I see their commitment in every training session and during the game. I must be pleased with this. For sure to defend the title is very difficult and for every team to win the league. The past shows it is very difficult to win two titles in a row.

“Our motivation must always be high in every competition. We have to do the best in every game. Then sometimes, like the City result, you must accept the result and understand that it can happen.

“Last season was a great satisfaction because, don’t forget the year before we finished 10th and then we won the title and reached the FA Cup final. Last season was fantastic. This season we have to try to do our best and have great satisfaction. It won’t be easy, but last season wasn’t easy either.