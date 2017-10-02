A hat-trick at Fleetwood Town…but Tariqe Fosu still believes his starting place is under serious threat

Tariqe Fosu bagged a hat-trick at Fleetwood Town on Saturday – and says that the competition for places from Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves will only improve him.

The summer recruit from Championship side Reading took his goal-tally for the season up to five with his treble in the 3-1 away win in the north-west, but will now see his place in the starting line-up under threat from the returning Marshall and Reeves.

Both men finally made their league debuts from the bench on Saturday after long-injury lay-offs at the start of this campaign.

“It’s always good, competition,” explained the 21-year-old Fosu.

“It’s the best thing. They’re good players, so I learn from them. They’ve got experience. I learn from them and try to add it to my game, whatever they can show me. It’s helping me be more hungry and wanting to learn off them. They’re top players – as I’ve seen in training – I’ll take as much help and experience from them as possible.

“I thought I’d start [the season] off on the bench. The gaffer spoke to me already. Marshy got injured and I came into the side. It was a bit new for me, playing from the start of the season. It was quite tough. I just work hard every day and the boys help a lot. There’s a lot of experienced boys in the team.”

Fosu is the leading scorer at the club, but wouldn’t reveal how close he is to hitting his individual target for goals this season.

“I’ve got personal goals ,but they are for myself,” he said.

“I just try to help the team with as many goals and assists as I can get. I’m over the moon. I’m happy to help the team with a win. It’s good to get three points away from home, that’s the main thing. We continue to build on that.

“(Karl Robinson) is a top manager. From when I’ve come in, he’s been very positive with me. He’s made me feel good and given me a lot of confidence. He’s a great manager.

“We’ve got more to come. We’re in a good position. Hopefully we can take this positive out and move onto the next game and get the three points as well. We’ve been quite confident. We’ve been playing well. We’ve conceded a bit easily – but we’ve been positive.”