Dons boss explains Andy Barcham substitution as fans frustrated winger taken off against Rochdale

Dons boss Neal Ardley took time to explain the thinking behind his substitutions in the goalless draw against Rochdale on Saturday after there were murmurs of discontent from home fans when winger Andy Barcham was taken off following a lively display.

“He had a good game but he was out on his feet,” said Ardley in his post-match dissection of the game. “Barchy’s had a history of hamstring strains, a history of pulling up when he gets cumulative fatigue, when he plays consistently, and he’s played the last six or seven games on the trot.

“There were two periods – the fans might not have seen it – when we were on the attack and [afterwards] Barchy had his hands on his knees and could hardly move, trying to get back. That’s not a slight on Barchy, his stats are phenomenal.

“I had a look and we wanted Harry Forrester on the pitch. He’s a slightly different player to Barchy, he can drift over and come inside on his right and get off shots, so I tried another angle of attack.

“We thought Lyle [Taylor] might nick a goal so we left him on – he scored 23 in our promotion season and he’s a more natural goalscorer and we had D [Darius Charles] on to get on the end of crosses and give us a more physical presence. There was a thought process behind it all.”

Ardley again flung on Charles as an emergency targetman, switching from 4-5-1 to a more direct 4-3-3 for the last 25 minutes against Rochdale but the defender was unable to make an impact in place of Cody McDonald.

“We’ve lost Kwesi [Appiah] so Cody’s now our main goalscorer,” said Ardley. “We just felt we needed a bit of a physical presence – if you look at the bench, there’s no-one who can get up and win headers. We knew Darius was the man – he’s played there before for Stevenage and he’s very good in the air so there was a reason behind it.”