Dons players have got to embrace pressure – as boss Ardley says he doesn’t believe side is on a poor run

Neal Ardley says Wimbledon’s players and supporters should embrace the pressure of trying to stay in League One as his prediction of a tougher competition this season is being borne out.

“This season’s going to be a real challenge,” said the Dons manager after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Rochdale.

“But we’ve got to believe that we’re a competitive bunch. We haven’t conceded a hell of a lot of goals this season and the back four looked solid again today. We’ve gone to Blackburn and won 1-0, we’ve had a lot of clear-cut chances in our last four games, we just haven’t taken them regularly. We need to keep believing we’re a decent outfit and get players back from injury.

“I think we’ll be alright but it’s going to be a challenge, I said this league will be tougher than it was last season and it’s certainly proving to be, but let’s all embrace the pressure of trying to stay in this league.”

Ardley insisted there was no reason to hit the panic button as his side dropped into the bottom four with quarter of the season gone.

“We started there last season,” he added. “I don’t think about that too much, I really don’t. The league table doesn’t really matter so much at the end of September, start of October. We’ve got a points total we need to get to and we’re a good 41, 42 points away from it, so it’s how we accumulate those points going forward, but we know we’ve got to score goals.

“I put pressure on myself but I wouldn’t say we’re on a poor run. We lost two games on the trot but prior to that we beat Blackburn away from home, we drew against Gillingham when we should have won by six, we’ve won one, drawn two and lost two. A poor run’s five losses on the trot, getting beat 4-0, conceding bags of goals and looking disorientated.

“I haven’t seen that, I’ve seen five good performances and a lack of confidence in front of goal. But I also see a very competitive team.”