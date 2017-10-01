Shaun Williams will be a big miss for Millwall admits Lions attacker Aiden O’Brien

Aiden O’Brien has admitted Shaun Williams’ knee injury is a major blow for Millwall.

The Irish midfielder is set to be out for up to three months after suffering lateral ligament damage.

“He’s always one of our standout performers,” said O’Brien. “I always feel that Shaun Williams in the team gets us ticking and gets us on the ball.

“He’s one of our star men, without him in the team we don’t usually get on the ball and make things tick. He’s definitely going to be a huge miss.”

Ryan Tunnicliffe stepped in for Williams for Saturday’s 3-1 home loss to Barnsley. It was the former Fulham man’s first Championship start since signing on a free in the summer.

“I feel like he can offer a lot,” said O’Brien. “I reckon he can add a few goals to his game – he’s always in and around the box.

“It was his first start in the league, we’ve got to give him some sort of time to gel in with the team. He did well on Saturday.”

O’Brien offered no excuses for a flat Lions performance as they suffered a second defeat at The Den this season.

“We weren’t ourselves – we didn’t impose ourselves on the game like we usually do,” he said. “We were a bit reactive rather than pro-active. The knockdowns, we weren’t first to the ball.

“We didn’t play our game and it has cost us. We don’t usually lose like that at home. It’s very rare.

“As a team we can’t be 60 per cent or even 80 per cent – we have to be at 100 per cent to go and compete in this league. We can’t afford to be slacking in any areas of the pitch. When we’re on it we’re frightening. This is definitely a wake-up call.”

O’Brien has been called up by Republic of Ireland for their final World Cup qualifiers – home to Moldova on Friday and then at Wales on Monday October 9.

“I’m over the moon and can’t wait to get out there,” he said. “For me and my family it’s massive. I’m just going to embrace it and play football with a smile on my face – do what I do best.”