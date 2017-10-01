Barnsley boss: Millwall penalty was a wrong call by linesman

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom claimed that referee Oliver Langford made the wrong call with Millwall’s penalty during Saturday’s match.

The Tykes won 3-1 at The Den but their boss was ordered to the stands for the second-half after confronting the match officials as they tried to leave the playing field at the break.

Lee Gregory converted from the penalty spot after being brought down in the area.

Heckingbottom said: “It was a clean tackle, we could all see. I could tell.

“When I watched it back, it was so apparent with the Millwall players’ reactions. But the linesman’s flag is straight up – so you’re giving the penalty before you can judge anyone’s reaction.

“I didn’t have to watch it back but we’ve got the analyst up there [in the stands] who signals straight down ‘he’s got the ball’. It is one of them things.”

Tom Bradshaw scored twice for Barnsley and a late penalty from Mamadou Thiam sealed a first away win for the Yorkshire club since April.

Heckingbottom said: “I thought they were excellent against Leeds.

“You know you’re going to need to defend your own box here at Millwall – whether that’s from wide areas or long balls – they’ve got a real presence in there. We did that well.

“Millwall had a chance in the first 10 minutes and Steve Morison had a header in the last five minutes, but apart from that we handled it.

“After we started to get the ball down we can control the game then. We did that with the ball, without creating things to start with, and then produced passages of play where we were getting in behind them and getting our crosses in.

“The only blemish for me is obviously the goal and not keeping a clean sheet.”