Roy Hodgson admits Crystal Palace no match at moment for Premier League heavyweights

Roy Hodgson bemoaned his Crystal Palace side conceding another early goal as they crashed to a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Juan Mata opened the scoring after just three minutes following an error by Joel Ward which allowed Marcus Rashford to beat him and square to Mata, before United added three more. “It doesn’t help”, Hodgson said. “When you’re losing and you’re short on players as we are at the moment, including the quality ones that could help us out at the moment. You’re asking a lot of the players on the field to test their defence and then you’re doing it from 1-0 down.

“You find yourself then asking questions of their character and resilience, but I don’t want to criticise them in any way.”

The former England boss admitted that his side are facing teams who are a cut above and conceded that they are struggling to deal with that step up in quality. “At the moment we just have to accept that we’re a boxer who’s fighting in a weight class that he’s perhaps not able to handle at this moment.

“When you come up against Manchester City and Manchester United you’re going to take blows to the chin and get knocked down, but I don’t think we stayed on the canvas – I thought we tried to get ourselves off there as best we can.”

“The lessons we’re learning in these games and the way the players are attempting to respond to the work and the messages could stand us in very good stead. We’re not going to have 38 games against Man City and Man United – at the moment these teams are getting good results and winning heavily against everyone they play against.

“If we can stop the players doubting themselves too much and keeping them relatively positive and looking forward to the matches ahead, then who knows. We might find at the end of the season we look back on this terrible spell and say it was something that helped build the character we’re looking for to stay in the league.”

Palace were without Christian Benteke who damaged knee ligaments in last week’s 5-0 drubbing by Manchester City and is set to be out for up to two months, leaving no recognised striker. But Hodgson insisted he would not use that as an excuse, and looked to the return of talisman Wilfried Zaha who has been out through injury since the opening day defeat by Huddersfield.