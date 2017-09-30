If only Chelsea still had Zola out on the pitch

Chelsea’s terrible home form, four points from four league games so far at Stamford Bridge is a serious cause for concern.

The 1-0 defeat to Manchester City the latest in a series of results that have dented their chances of retaining the Premier League.

With Alvaro Morata limping off in the first half with a muscular injury and Antonio Conte replacing him with Willian rather than a recognised striker in Michy Batshuayi, the Chelsea head coach must have wished that the Blues could have has Gianfranco Zola, in his pomp, in the side instead.

The Italian wizard who scored 90 goals in a seven year spell at the Bridge was watching his former side.

My picture taken in the press room after City boss Pep Guardiaola shows how much respect the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has for Zola.

He spent five minutes a chatting to the maestro. How Conte wished he could have had him in the side this evening.