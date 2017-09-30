Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte: We created chances but did not take them

Antonio Conte was downbeat following the 1-0 home defeat to title rivals Manchester City this evening.

Former Blue Kevin De Bruyne scored the decisive goal in the second half which means the current league champions have taken just four points from four home matches this season.

They lost the opening league match against Burnley 3-2 and this defeat means the Blues have played four at home, lost two, drawn one and won just once.

It’s a worrying trend and one that needs addressing sooner rather than later.

There is an international break which will give the Italian time to regroup and assess why the home form is such a problem.

It did not help in this match that striker Alvaro Morata limped off midway in the first half.

Conte said: “It’s a muscular problem. I don’t think it’s a serious problem.



I don’t think he will be able to play for the national side. He wanted to come off. He did not want to stay on and make it a serious problem.”

The Spin striker was replaced by Willian – a surprise given that striker Michy Batshuayi was on the bench.

Conte said “It was a simple tactical decision. I wanted to use Hazard and Willian’s pace to expose the space around the City defenders.”

The only goal of the game was scored by Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who played for Chelsea for two years after signing from Gene for almost £7million. He played less than a handful of matches before going to Germany.

But he came back to Stamford Bridge to bite Chelsea where it hurt.

Conte said of the match-winner: “I don’t now what happened in the past. But he’s a really good player. Good technical, fast with. good personality.”

While not wanted to use the midweek exertions in Madrid as an excuse, Conte was quick to cite the lack of recovery time between the two matches.

“After Madrid on Wednesday, we had another massive game, only two days later.

“For sure, against a very good team, we created chances, but we didn’t take it.”

“There is disappointment for the result. But at the same time I am pleased for the commitment of my players.”

Chelsea’s next league game is a London derby against Crystal Park at Selhurst Park in two weeks time