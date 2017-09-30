AFC Wimbledon boss: We need to make our own luck – I can feel the fans’ frustration

Dons boss Neal Ardley says he can feel the fans’ frustration after his side drew another blank.

“We’ve got to create our own luck, we can’t keep saying we’re unlucky,” said Ardley after the 0-0 draw at home to Rochdale.

“All we can do is work on it but we were the better team and we’ve all got to work hard: the players, the staff, me and the fans and support them and try to get [the players] feeling confident in front of goal.

“The fans are fantastic, I can hear and feel their frustration because we haven’t scored again. They want to see a goal, of course, we all want to see one, I’m with them on that.

“We’re working on it, there’s obviously a lack of confidence there and the goal seems to be a bit smaller. But we’re trying to get players into position, into those areas where we can get lucky.

“We had enough balls into those areas that if we could have committed that little bit more it might have dropped and we could have nicked a 1-0 win.”