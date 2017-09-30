Karl Robinson: Hopefully Naby Sarr will build upon impressive Fleetwood performance

Karl Robinson hopes that defender Naby Sarr can build upon his impressive performance in the 3-1 win at Fleetwood Town.

The French defender joined Charlton Athletic from Portuguese side Sporting Clube de Portugal in summer 2015, but fell out of favour and spent last season on-loan with French side Red Star Paris.

He made his first Addicks league start since January 2016 at Highbury on Saturday, and Karl Robinson hopes that his display will be the catalyst for a successful continuation of his Charlton career.

“I can’t ask any more,” said Robinson, who hopes that Sarr can leave his past behind him.

“Naby, when I walked into this building there was a lot of controversy surrounding him. What they paid for him, his poor performances. He’s gone away, not really done what he was meant to do.

“He’s come back in and since day one he’s bought into everything we’re trying to do. He really cares. He’s now moved into a place here, he’s started to settle into a place in south-east London which is nice. Hopefully he can kick on now.”