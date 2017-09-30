Manchester United 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Misery for Eagles continues as they rarely look a threat at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s dominance over Crystal Palace in the Premier League continued as they cruised to a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Palace have never beaten United in the Premier League, losing 17 times, and this result was beyond doubt after just three minutes when Marcus Rashford capitalised on Joel Ward’s error to square back for Juan Mata to open the scoring.

From then on the high-flying hosts were content to ease off, with Palace barely putting any pressure on the backline. Bakary Sako toiled up front as the lone striker but there was precious little service from the midfield.

Mamadou Sakho could have put the Eagles level but he headed over from the penalty spot on seven minutes.

That was as good as it got for the visitors. Ashley Young did well down the left and crossed for Marouane Fellaini to double the lead 10 minutes before half-time.

The lack of noise from the away end served to mimic how defeated the players appeared throughout. It was a performance riddled with mistakes – with misplaced passes and missed tackles – with United players given the freedom of Manchester to take aim.

Rashford, who was menacing each time he had the ball, sent in an excellent cross from the left which Fellaini nodded in nonchalantly from close range with no Palace player near him just four minutes into the second-half.

United continued to press for a fourth but, aside from a 10-minute spell, Palace offered absolutely nothing. During that spell, they appeared fearful of taking aim from any distance, trying to walk the ball into the net, but still they could not find a consolation.

Instead it was Romelu Lukaku who found the back of the net. With four minutes remaining Ander Herrera slotted Anthony Martial through and he squared for Lukaku to touch home.

It is looking increasingly desperate for Palace, who are playing like a side with one foot already in the Championship.