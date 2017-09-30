Millwall manager makes admission after 3-1 defeat to Barnsley

Millwall manager Neil Harris admitted he should have made more changes to his side after their 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

The Lions were seeking a fourth straight victory at The Den but Lee Gregory’s equaliser could not prevent them slipping to a rare reverse in South London.

Gregory was one of two changes to the Millwall starting line-up but the other was enforced as Shaun Williams is set to be out for three months with a knee injury.

Gregory netted on his 150th appearance for the Lions. He replaced Fred Onyedinma in the starting 11.

“Lee’s goalscoring record under me is quite phenomenal,” said Harris. “I’m pleased with his goal. I put him back in the team because I thought he would give us a freshness and a hunger to the team.

“I maybe didn’t quite make enough changes to my team. It wasn’t one of Lee’s best games, he’ll admit that himself. His ball retention was poor. But he’s a big player for us.”

Barnsley’s first two goals came from attacks down their left and Conor McLaughlin endured a tough afternoon up against Harvey Barnes, who provided two assists for Tom Bradshaw.

“The right side of the defence are a little bit disappointed with themselves but I’ve said for a couple of years that we don’t have a blame culture – we have a learning culture. No blame today.

“A couple of lads might say it’s not been their finest moments in Millwall shirts. I’ve got no problem with that, as long as we learn. We were too easy to score against. We’ll be better than that.”