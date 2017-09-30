Injury blow for Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams as he is set to be out until end of 2017

Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams is set to be out for three months with knee ligament damage.

The Irishman was unavailable for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at The Den.

Lions manager Neil Harris said: “It is damage to his lateral ligaments in his knee. We’re looking at a period of about three months for his injury.

“It is a blow for the boy – his form has been outstanding, probably the best football of his career. He’s forged a really good partnership in the middle with George Saville.

“It is disappointing for me as a manager and me as a club but it is an opportunity for someone else, other players, to stamp their authority on a starting position.

“Ryan Tunnicliffe got better as the game went along. It was a solid start. He’ll be learning all the time.”