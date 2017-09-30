Saturday, September 30, 2017
Injury blow for Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams as he is set to be out until end of 2017

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams is set to be out for three months with knee ligament damage.

The Irishman was unavailable for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Barnsley at The Den.

Lions manager Neil Harris said: “It is damage to his lateral ligaments in his knee. We’re looking at a period of about three months for his injury.

“It is a blow for the boy – his form has been outstanding, probably the best football of his career. He’s forged a really good partnership in the middle with George Saville.

“It is disappointing for me as a manager and me as a club but it is an opportunity for someone else, other players, to stamp their authority on a starting position.

“Ryan Tunnicliffe got better as the game went along. It was a solid start. He’ll be learning all the time.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

