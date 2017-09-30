Karl Robinson: We looked a very good team during win at Fleetwood

Karl Robinson was delighted after Tariqe Fosu’s hat-trick secured a 3-1 win away at Fleetwood Town.

Fosu’s strikes either side of Bobby Grant’s first-half equaliser had the South Londoners leading at the interval. He added a superb, solo-effort with just under twenty minutes left to seal a first win in five for the Addicks and catapult them back into the League One play-off places.

“Large parts of our game today were very nice to watch,” said the Addicks boss.

“All of our play, all the way from start to finish we looked a very good team, a very solid team here. These (Fleetwood) are a good team. You don’t go away to Bradford and perform like they did on Tuesday if not. You know how hard it’s going to be.

“It’s pleasing. It’s three points, that’s all it is, it’s not more than that. The pleasing thing is we’ve come away from home and scored five goals in two games. When we go to grounds they know they’ve got to score more than one. That’s got to be our mentality – to outscore the opposition. Today we’ve done that.”

Fosu, signed in the summer from Championship side Reading, is bang in-form and notched a hat-trick to go with the goal he scored in the draw with Walsall on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old will now see his place in the starting line-up challenged by fellow summer-signings Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall, who both made their Addicks league debuts from the bench in the win at Highbury – but Robinson says that the completion for places can only be a good thing.

“It pushes everybody,” explained the Charlton chief.

“Even Ricky today went through the gears and was immense. Billy Clarke was excellent. He did his groin when he slipped in the corner.

“He (Fosu) was brought in to be an impact player for Marshy and for Reevsey, for Ricky and for Billy because he’s so young. Injuries have propelled him onto the stage. He’s been excellent, he really has. I can’t ask any more from him.”

Despite the return of Reeves and Marshall, Robinson admitted that his squad is still light. He hopes that should they remain in the hunt for promotion as they enter the January transfer window, he will be allowed to add more bodies in a bid to reach the Championship.

“We do have one of the smallest squads in the league,” he admitted.

“If you take our young players out of it, we have one of the smallest squads in the league. We’re very compact, very tight with the fans and that’s important. We look very small in numbers, we know that. If we can get to January and be in a competitive place, I’ve been told we can have a right good go and really build on what we’re doing.”