AFC Wimbledon 0 Rochdale 0 – Toothless Dons fail to hit back of the net again

Wimbledon’s misfiring frontline again drew a blank against a limited-looking Rochdale despite the hosts going down the flanks almost at will in the second half at Kingsmeadow.

A poor first-half had offered little prospect of the Dons shaking off the shackles in front of goal, especially with hamstrung target man Kwesi Appiah sat in the commentary box.

And with Rochdale content to hit long, raking balls toward the head of the lanky Calvin Andrew, there was little to write home about. It was Andrew who came closest to a first-half goal when he towered at the far post to head down Joe Bunney’s corner with Wimbledon keeper George Long gathering on the line.

The hosts started more positively after the break, with a Lyle Taylor centre just in front of Andy Barcham as both wide men started with more urgency, but the final ball remained elusive.

Long was adjudged by the official to have tipped over a dipping Donervon Daniels header from an Ian Henderson corner in the 67th minute as the hosts were nearly caught out but The Dale rarely threatened, despite manager Keith Hill’s substitutions up front.

Dons boss Neal Ardley again flung on defender Darius Charles as an emergency centre-forward – and switched to a 4-3-3 – in the closing stages but despite raising the tempo late on, Wimbledon could not find a way through.