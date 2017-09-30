Millwall 1 Barnsley 3 – Lions suffer defeat at The Den as Tykes make attacking quality tell

Millwall suffered only their second defeat at The Den this season as Barnsley pulled off a deserved 3-1 victory.

Tom Bradshaw scored twice for the Tykes before a Mamadou Thiam penalty made sure there was to be no comeback from the South London hosts.

Lee Gregory had also converted from the spot on his 150th appearance for the Lions to cancel out Bradshaw’s opener.

But rather than prove to be a platform to build on, Millwall failed to properly fire in the second-half as Barnsley made greater attacking quality tell.

Gregory had an early chance as he spun Adam Jackson in the box but Tykes goalkeeper Adam Davies rushed out to block his close-range shot after four minutes.

Jordan Archer needed to make two saves in quick succession after he dropped the ball following a collision with Byron Webster as he came to collect a cross.

In a half of few chances, the talking points came in the closing stages.

First Barnsley took the lead as Harvey Barnes raced down the left and produced a pinpoint low cross which was gratefully tapped home by Bradshaw in the 40th minute.

But Millwall were quickly level. Gregory did well to win the ball off a Barnsley defender and race into the box, his progress impeded by sliding tackle which had referee Oliver Langford pointing to the spot.

The Lions striker did not let the delay as the visitors contested the decision put him off as he sent Davies the wrong way with his penalty for his second goal of the campaign.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom confronted the officials as they left the pitch at half-time – needing his coaching staff to persuade him to move away. Although he came back into the technical area after the restart he was quickly sent to the stands by Langford.

Millwall continued to try and make things happen – but the greater quality was coming from the Yorkshire side.

And another moment of class from Barnes helped put them back in front. His first touch on a crossfield ball took him past Conor McLaughlin and he once again perceptively picked out Bradshaw for a simple finish.

Lions substitute Shane Ferguson did plonk a cross onto the head of Steve Morison but his effort was close enough to Davies for him to make the save.

Archer was needed at his back post to deny Brad Potts from Mamadou Thiam’s delivery.

Barnsley clearly fancied a third goal to kill the contest off and got it on 83 minutes. Substitute Jared Bird’s mazy run into the box was ended by Ferguson and the referee’s assistant in front of the Dockers Stand instantly flagged for an offence.

Jed Wallace’s chip was just about plucked out of the air by Wallace but the game was over, plenty of home fans heading for the exit as soon as the score moved to 3-1.

Adam Hammill sent a shot just past the left post after a cutback from Thiam, who then ignored his team-mate with a late strike which Archer pushed away.