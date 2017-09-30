Fleetwood Town 1-3 Charlton Athletic: Tariqe Fosu hat-trick seals away-day triumph

Tariqe Fosu’s first ever senior hat-trick secured a deserved win for Karl Robinson’s men, their first in five league games, at Fleetwood Town.

Fosu had twice given the South Londoners a lead in the first-period, either side of Bobby Grant’s leveller on twenty-five minutes.

The Addicks man added an excellent third in the final twenty minutes to kill the game off and push his side back into the League One play-off positions.

The contest began in an extremely cagey manner, but burst to life on thirteen minutes as the visitors took the lead. Billy Clarke fed Ricky Holmes, who floated a tempting cross towards the far-post where Fosu was there to nod home his second goal in as many games.

The summer-signing from Reading nearly had a second minutes later, firing over after controlling Ezri Konsa’s cross in the area.

Josh Magennis pounced on a loose back-pass from Nathan Pond but was dispossessed as he tried to round home goalkeeper Alex Cairns, when he may have been able to lob the goalkeeper to extend the lead.

Once again Charlton were left to rue missed chances as the hosts drew level midway through the period. George Glendon’s ball forward wasn’t cut out and Grant was able to drive home from just inside the area.

Ben Amos was nearly caught out by Amari’i Bell’s swerving effort but adjusted to somehow divert it over the bar – before the South Londoners edged back ahead.

Holmes’ cross was allowed to travel all the way to the far-side of the area, where Fosu cut inside before finishing at the near post for what was his fourth goal of the season – all of which have come on the road.

Naby Sarr, making his first league start since January 2016, nearly added a third before the break with a header, but was denied by a last-ditch block.

Mark Marshall made his long-awaited Addicks debut as he came on for the injured Billy Clarke seven minutes into the second-period, as the second-half started as slowly as the first.

Former Bradford man Jordy Hiwula lifted over from the edge of the box after good work from substitute Godswill Ekpolo, before Magennis couldn’t get enough power on his header from Holmes’ cross at the other end.

Fosu added his third with just under twenty minutes remaining. Picking up the ball on the halfway-line, he waltzed all the way into the Cod Army’s penalty area before riding a challenge and slotting the ball through Cairns’ legs to seal a memorable afternoon for the 21-year-old.

Ben Reeves replaced the hat-trick hero in the final ten minutes to also make his Addicks league debut, as the South Londoners enjoyed their afternoon on the Fylde coast.