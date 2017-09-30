Manchester United v Crystal Palace team line-ups: Rare Premier League start for Bakary Sako as injury-hit Eagles head to Old Trafford

Bakary Sako will be deployed as a striker as an injury-hit Crystal Palace side face Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The former Wolves man has played just 30 minutes of Premier League football in the current campaign but starts as Christian Benteke (knee) is ruled out for up to two months.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek was likely to play the most advanced role but is another ruled out due to injury. Wilfried Zaha (knee) is expected back after the international break.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah cannot play against his parent club and that means a recall for Joel Ward at right-back.

Sako did not make a single start for Palace in the Premier League in the 2016-17 campaign and failed to complete more than 45 minutes.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Sakho, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Schlupp, Puncheon, Sako. Subs: Speroni, Kelly, Riedewald, McArthur, Mutch, Lee, Ladapo.