Fleetwood Town v Charlton team news – Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves on bench but Chris Solly out

Summer recruits Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall are named on the bench for Charlton’s clash at Fleetwood Town this afternoon – but Chris Solly misses out.

Solly’s absence means that Ezri Konsa, who made his first league start of the season in the draw at Walsall on Tuesday, will move to right-back. Naby Sarr comes in to fill the void at centre-back, making his first league start for the South Londoners since a 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest in January 2016.

Neither Reeves or Marshall has played a minute of League One football for the Addicks this term, but both will finally get their chance today should they be introduced from Karl Robinson’s bench.

Charlton have only faced the Cod Army twice in their history – with both encounters last season ending all-square.

Charlton: Amos, Dasilva, Bauer, Sarr, Konsa, Forster-Caskey, Kashi, Holmes, Clarke, Fosu, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Dijksteel, Jackson, Aribo, Marshall, Reeves, Dodoo.