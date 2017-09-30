Brixton puncher Dillian Whyte set to be matched with top-ranked heavyweight for October bout

Dillian Whyte’s next fight is set to be announced by the start of next week – with his promoter Eddie Hearn revealing that many of his heavyweight rivals are not keen on facing the South Londoner.

The Brixton puncher – nicknamed ‘The Bodysnatcher’ – is highly-ranked by a number of the world governing bodies.

Whyte would like to challenge WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, who did not impress in retaining his title last weekend against Hughie Fury.

“I’m hopeful we’ll announce a fight for Dillian Whyte at the weekend or early next week,” said Hearn. “If there are any heavyweights out there who want money and want to fight Dillian Whyte, please call me.

“I’m going through the top-15 and no-one wants the work with Dillian Whyte. I’m offering lots of money to fight him on October 28.

“I think I’ve got a top, top-ranked heavyweight who has said ‘lets do it’.”