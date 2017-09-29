David Haye’s rematch with Tony Bellew confirmed for December 17 at Greenwich’s 02

Bermondsey’s David Haye will face Tony Bellew at Greenwich 02 Arena on Sunday December 17 – dubbed “The Rematch”.

The two men met in March and The Hayemaker ruptured his Achilles in the sixth round with his corner eventually throwing the towel in to stop the contest five rounds later.

Now the pair will meet again in South London just before Christmas.

Tony Bellew

“I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight – win at all costs. I will be victorious on December 17 and I will end David Haye’s career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.

“This isn’t personal anymore, it’s strictly business. This is just another fight. My world has been put into perspective in the last four weeks, it’s been the toughest four weeks of my family’s lives and I will dedicate my victory on December 17 to my late brother-in-law.

“He knows how the first fight went, after five rounds I had him 3-2 up, my plan was never to start strong as David is a front-runner. He’s dangerous early but he tires quickly and he doesn’t get stronger down the stretch.

“He’s another year older, the body is more worn and he won’t be able to live with a younger, fresher and more active fighter, he just can’t sustain the tempo and pace once we go past three or four rounds.

“It’s a very dangerous fight but I am looking forward to it. I love The O2 and I wanted the fight to be there. I call the shots this time.”

David Haye

“I’m excited to give the public The Rematch they truly crave, ever since the explosive first showdown earlier this year. On March 4, the script was thrown out the window and the unpredictability of sport revealed itself in its most raw form. Without question ‘The Bomber’ showed great heart, grit and determination to weather the early storm. Credit to him, that he’s willing to step back into the lion’s den and do it all over again.

“He somehow won the lottery in our first fight, but believe me, he won’t win the lottery twice.

“I’ve been training every day for over six months. I already feel fitter, stronger and more athletic than I did for our first showdown. On December 17, I will relish the opportunity to re-write the ending of the Haye Bellew story.”