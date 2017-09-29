Millwall captain Steve Morison: Changing our season objective would be a mistake

Steve Morison reckons that readjusting Millwall’s targets would be a big mistake – even if tomorrow’s home game against Barnsley is a prime chance to crack the Championship top-10.

The Lions are on a four-match unbeaten run and have lost just once since mid-August.

Victory over the Tykes could see the South London club leapfrog the likes of Fulham, Norwich and Middlesbrough this weekend.

Morison said the target was to finish in 21st spot – just above the dropzone – after his Wembley winner took Millwall into English football’s second tier.

“The worst thing we can do is get carried away,” he said. “We have been very, very good.

“But this is a hard league and there is a long way to go. Even if we are on 16 points after the weekend then we still need another 34 to 36 points to get safe.

“Once we are in that position we can start thinking about what we do next. The quicker we do it then the quicker we can start determining about finishing in the top half or even the top-six.

“We just need to maintain our home form. We wanted to make The Den a fortress. Jaap Stam [Reading manager] has been saying can we sustain it and all that malarkey. We have got a way of playing that suits us home and away.

“We enjoying playing at The Den. Hopefully there will be a few more fans through the door after our start and we get another positive result.”

Morison rejects any notion that revenge will be a motivation for Millwall after their 2016 League One play-off loss to Barnsley.

“It means absolutely nothing,” he said. “They are a completely different team.

“People want to make a something out of nothing and the fact it is the first time we have met since Wembley. It took us a year longer to get to where they go to. Hopefully we’ll stay in the Championship – like they did last season.”

Morison could have his usual strike partner alongside him as Lee Gregory has served his three-match suspension for a red card at QPR.

The Lions appealed the decision – a sliding challenge with Josh Scowen – but it was upheld by an FA panel.

“I was right on top of it at the time and as soon as I saw the ref running over I knew what he was going to do,” said Morison.

“The first thing I said to the referee is that they have both done exactly the same thing, so how do you decide Lee’s has been worse? His response was ‘he has gone in straight-legged and he’s reckless’.

“When I saw the video afterwards it was even less of a red card, which amazes you.

“It is a very difficult job being a referee but sometimes I can’t believe how wrong they get it sometimes.

“We didn’t get three points that night but Reading maybe should have had a penalty on Tuesday – it wasn’t given and we got the three points.

“They say decisions even themselves out over the course of a season. I know some people reckon that isn’t the case – but in our case it most probably does.”

Morison was capped 20 times by Wales but after this weekend will get a chance to recharge his batteries. The likes of George Saville and Aiden O’Brien are hoping to get a first taste of international football with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

“You’ve got to soak it up – take everything in,” said Morison. “You should enjoy the way you are treated and looked after. You’re going to be playing with better players than are in your own team.

“It’s about going away and learning – take something out of it even if you don’t play. You might not get that opportunity again, you might not get another call-up.”