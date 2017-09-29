Millwall striker Steve Morison will play through pain barrier against Barnsley – after being a “passenger” during Reading win

Steve Morison is ready to play through the pain barrier against Barnsley tomorrow – after admitting he was a “passenger” for most of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Reading.

The Lions captain needed treatment in the early stages at The Den and there were a lack of replacements with Lee Gregory suspended and Tom Elliott missing with a quad injury.

“The boys played well – they were carrying a passenger for 80 minutes in myself,” he said. “I hurt my side. I went for a ball in the first 10 minutes and struggled to be able to move.

“It was a difficult one. I was still able to do bits and pieces. We didn’t really have many options to change it. The boys helped me out and I did what I could. They didn’t need me in the end.

“We got a result with two good goals. It was a frustrating game. They [Reading] don’t have much enterprise to how they play and had a set-up to combat our style. It was a game of few chances that came to life in the last 15 minutes.

“I don’t like to go down and show any signs of weakness. I was thinking ‘this isn’t getting any easier, it’s getting worse’. I wanted the physio to come on and say ‘just do this and it will be okay’.

“Once I knew it was muscular there is not much you can do but grin and bear it.

“I’ll be alright for Barnsley. Even if it is only half as painful than it was the other night then I’ll be fine. A couple of days of treatment and recovery and I’ll be all good to go.”

The Lions could have a couple of late decisions to make on players – with manager Neil Harris revealing that central midfielder Shaun Williams had been a major doubt for the visit of the Royals.

“Moro didn’t want to come off,” said Harris. “He was struggling from early on but insisted on staying on the pitch.

“Jed [Wallace] felt his calf and we got him off the pitch, hopefully at the right time and it is not too serious. Shaun Williams had a fitness test on Tuesday afternoon because he hadn’t trained Sunday or Monday. It was a big ask for him.

“For the first time we have got some problems and we’ll have to see how people recover. Hopefully we’ll get some good news.”