Charlton Athletic call off Peterborough United match after international call-ups

Charlton Athletic have called off next weekend’s home game against Peterborough United.

The Addicks are able to postpone the League One fixture after receiving three international call-ups.

Ezri Konsa has been selected by England under-20s and that would have left Charlton even further depleted in the centre-back area after the recent injury to Jason Pearce.

Jay Dasilva is first-choice at left-back but has also got the call, from England under-19s, while Josh Magennis has been a crucial part of Northern Ireland’s push to reach the World Cup.

Peterborough are third in the table.