Thursday, September 28, 2017
Charlton Athletic call off Peterborough United match after international call-ups

Charlton Athletic call off Peterborough United match after international call-ups

By Richard Cawley -
0
167
Ezri Konsa Photo: Paul Edwards

Charlton Athletic have called off next weekend’s home game against Peterborough United.

The Addicks are able to postpone the League One fixture after receiving three international call-ups.

Ezri Konsa has been selected by England under-20s and that would have left Charlton even further depleted in the centre-back area after the recent injury to Jason Pearce.

Jay Dasilva is first-choice at left-back but has also got the call, from England under-19s, while Josh Magennis has been a crucial part of Northern Ireland’s push to reach the World Cup.

Peterborough are third in the table.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Charlton Athletic call off Peterborough United match after international call-ups