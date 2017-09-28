Artists talk about their public sculptures around Battersea Power Station

Sculptors whose work now illuminates spaces in Europe’s biggest regeneration scheme will talk about their work tonight.

Artists Jesse Wine and Haffendi Anuar who won the Powerhouse Commission, will discuss the inspiration for and creation of their pieces with director of Nottingham Contemporary, Sam Thorne.

The event, presented by Battersea Power Station, will be chaired by the curator of Cass Sculpture Foundation, Helen Turner.

Both artists will offer insights into the commissioning process and how their work responds to the iconic site of Battersea Power Station. The conversation will open out to discuss the social implication of public sculpture, how to realise work at this scale without compromise, and what working outside of the conventional ‘white cube’ gallery space means to an artist’s practice.

Guests will have special access to rare behind-the-scenes footage of the commissioning process and there will be an opportunity to explore the context of these contemporary sculptors’ practice in a Q&A session and tour of the artworks.

Specifically commission for the site and context of Battersea Power Station, the Powerhouse Commission is a new initiative in partner with with Cass Sculpture Foundation that offers an opportunity for international artists to produce a large-scale sculpture.

Jesse Wine and Haffendi Anuar were selected to realise a monumental work that responds to the site, history and legacy of the Power Staiton from a shortlist of international contemporary artists that included: Claire Barclay, Olaf Breuning, Nina Beier, Raphael Hefti, Conrad Shawcross, Yutaka Sone and Bedwyr Williams.

Where: The Village Hall, Battersea Power Station, Arches Lane, Circus West, SW11 8AB

When: 7.30PM, Thursday 28th September