Charlton Athletic boss Robinson reckons easy way to gauge size of his squad

Karl Robinson reckons there is an easy way to gauge the size of Charlton’s squad – just turning over a matchday programme.

The Addicks head to Fleetwood Town on Saturday boosted by the return of summer signings Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves.

Robinson feels his team are well-placed with the League One season now into double figures for matches played.

“After Saturday we will have played 14 games and we’re still not in October,” he said. “It’s ludicrous. I don’t think anywhere else in the world they would have that much competitive action.

“We have a very, very small squad. I think if you look at the back of our programme we have got people like Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Taylor Maloney and Aaron Barnes – players who aren’t going to be associated with many first-team games this year.

“If you take away six or seven of those, it really does show how small our squad is. But we’re still in a very competitive position and once we get to January we will have a right go in the transfer market and build on what we have got.

“We have got 17 points from 10 games. I read an article which said Blackburn were in a great position to compete and they are below us. There are still 36 games to go, there’s a long, long way to go – a lot of twists and turns.

“A lot of our performances have been very good. You’ll also hear me say that the only thing that matters is the result. But without good performances, results don’t follow.”