Millwall boss Neil Harris reveals the two clubs who caught his eye in Championship last season

Neil Harris has revealed that Barnsley were one of the sides who he paid attention to last season as Millwall get ready to go up against them at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions are in mid-table after their 2-1 win over Reading on Tuesday, George Saville netting twice.

Barnsley beat Millwall in the 2016 League One play-off final at Wembley and went on to finish 14th in the Championship.

“Barnsley had a fantastic season last time around – they were real surprise packages in how well they did,” said Harris. “Paul Heckingbottom got all the plaudits because they did it on a smaller budget.

“Barnsley and Burton were two that caught the eye of all of us in the game.

“Paul has done a fantastic job. He has brought in young players and they are a big side who are excellent on the counter-attack. They are also very dangerous from set-plays.

“We have to put in a repeat performance of Tuesday night and also of the Leeds and Norwich matches.

“We learned a lesson against Ipswich where we dominated but let four goals in. We’ve got to make sure we are as diligent in the 96th minute of a match as we are in the opening 10 minutes.

“It was a big result against Reading, going behind after 15 minutes and coming back to win. There is a huge amount of belief and confidence in the group but there certainly won’t be arrogance from us at The Den – far from it.

“Any team is capable of beating us and we have to make sure our focus is right.”