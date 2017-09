The Southwark Sinfonietta, an orchestra composed of local musicians, gives a concert at St Augustine’s Church, One Tree Hill, Honor Oak Park SE23 3LE. Start time 3:30pm, refreshments available afterwards. Conductor Rupert Bond directs the ensemble to play works by Bartok, Sibelius and Mozart, including Mozart’s symphony 39, one of his last great symphonies.

Tickets: £12, concessions £10, CHILDREN FREE.

Contact: swksinf@gmail.com 07811 769 969