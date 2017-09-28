Lee Gregory return a “huge boost” for Millwall as they take on Barnsley

Millwall striker Lee Gregory is available for Saturday’s game against Barnsley after serving his three-match suspension.

The Lions frontman saw red at QPR and despite the Lions appealing the decision it was not overturned by an FA panel.

Millwall are set to be without Tom Elliott (quad) until after the international break.

Lions boss Harris said: “It is a huge boost to have Lee back in the squad.

“If you’d said to me we would have seven points with two of our four strikers out then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“Lee is a big player for us. Having him back in the group and the squad will give everyone a lift. It has certainly given me some decisions in picking a team.”