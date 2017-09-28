Thursday, September 28, 2017
Lee Gregory return a “huge boost” for Millwall as they take on...

Lee Gregory return a “huge boost” for Millwall as they take on Barnsley

By Richard Cawley -
0
568
Photo: Keith Gillard

Millwall striker Lee Gregory is available for Saturday’s game against Barnsley after serving his three-match suspension.

The Lions frontman saw red at QPR and despite the Lions appealing the decision it was not overturned by an FA panel.

Millwall are set to be without Tom Elliott (quad) until after the international break.

Lions boss Harris said: “It is a huge boost to have Lee back in the squad.

“If you’d said to me we would have seven points with two of our four strikers out then I’d have snapped your hand off.

“Lee is a big player for us. Having him back in the group and the squad will give everyone a lift. It has certainly given me some decisions in picking a team.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Street Runners LTD
Lee Gregory return a “huge boost” for Millwall as they take on...