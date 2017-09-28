Charlton Athletic not taking risks as Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves return to first-team action at Fleetwood Town

Charlton will have Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves back in the squad for Saturday’s League One game at Fleetwood Town.

Former Bradford winger Marshall has been out since suffering a knee injury in a friendly at Stevenage in July. Reeves, snapped up on a free after quitting Milton Keynes, has been working on building up his match fitness.

Addicks manager Karl Robinson says it is not a risk to throw Marshall back into the fray without any game action.

“Him and Reevesy have gone through a period of doing pre-season work and we have general tests which the club has set up this year,” explained Robinson.

“It looks at their baseline fitness level to play and their baseline fitness to compete for a certain amount of minutes.

“They are not ready to start, because they have been out so long, injuries tend to happen through fatigue rather than when you are fresh at the beginning of a game.

“They’ve only got a certain amount of minutes in them but it is brilliant for me if Ben can go and play 12 or 15 minutes and Mark can do 20 or 25 minutes. They are great subs to have.

“They could have stayed behind and played in our under-23 game on Friday night – which hopefully Lewis Page will be a part of – but I felt it was more beneficial for them to come with me than staying behind.