George Saville: Millwall move was huge in me making Northern Ireland squad – at Wolves I didn’t get regular football

George Saville has admitted that his summer move to Millwall was the catalyst for his call-up by Northern Ireland.

The 24-year-old midfielder is hoping to play a part in their World Cup qualifiers against Germany and Norway. Michael O’Neill’s side are guaranteed at least a top-two finish in Group C.

“Without Millwall the opportunity for international football doesn’t come along,” said Saville, who took his goal tally to four for the campaign with a brace in Tuesday’s midweek win over Reading.

“The manager, Livers [David Livermore] and all the backroom staff have put their faith in me to perform.

“At Wolves I didn’t get the regular football I wanted. Here I’ve got the opportunity to play a lot of football. It’s in my hands what I do with this season. I just need to keep working hard and that comes on the training field.

“Hopefully I can get more goals and most importantly get Millwall success and get up the table.”

Camberley-born Saville qualifies for Northern Ireland through his late grandmother Patricia.

“She was from Enniskillen,” he said. “The manager [O’Neill] has found out about it and decided it was the right time to put me in the squad.

“One of the guys from the FA rang me to speak about the eligibility and stuff. I’m obviously very excited. It’s a great opportunity for me to go and play international football.