Lambeth murder victim named

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Lambeth have named the victim.

Officers were called at 5pm on Sunday, to Dunbar Street in West Norwood, to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with the ambulance crews and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 30-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been formally identified as Jude Gayle from West Norwood.

His next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday gave cause of death as stab wounds.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating, with Detective Chief Inspector Tim Wright leading the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should call the Homicide and Major Crime Command on 020 8721 4961 or via 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.