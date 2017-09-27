Van fire being investigated

A transit van was destroyed in a fire, another vehicle was damaged and the front of a nearby building was left blackened by smoke in a fire where residents had to flee their homes this morning.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers were called to a van alight in Peckham Grove, Peckham, at 10.29am.

Firefighters removed a propane gas cylinder and cooled it to an ambient temperature.

Around five people were evacuated from a block of flats adjacent to the van.

The fire was under control at 1140. Fire crews from Peckham, Old Kent Road, Brixton and Lambeth attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.