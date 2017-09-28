Jason Pearce is a loss – but Charlton Athletic can cope with defensive rock’s absence

Injured Jason Pearce is going to be a big loss for Charlton over the next few weeks – but captain Chris Solly reckons they have the quality to cover his role.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson revealed on Tuesday that the 29-year-old centre-back is set to miss up to 10 weeks with a knee injury that is similar to the one that summer signing Mark Marshall suffered in pre-season.

Pearce had to sit out the 2-2 draw at Walsall in mid-week, but Solly says that his replacement Ezri Konsa showed he has the ability to fill the breach left by the Addicks’ first-choice centre-back.

“Pearcey is a big loss because he’s a big leader but that’s probably one position on the pitch where we are covered,” explained Solly.

“We’ve got so much quality at centre-half. Ez has come in and he was brilliant tonight [Tuesday]. At least we’ve got good cover for Pearcey. Ez is an England under-21 international and he’s just won the World Cup. We’re not going to miss Pearcey too much with the quality we’ve got stepping in.”

Karl Robinson’s squad will at least be boosted by the news that both Marshall and Ben Reeves are now fit enough to be in contention for Saturday’s long trip to Fleetwood Town.

Neither summer recruit has played a minute of League One football yet this campaign and Solly explained that the return of the two attacking midfielders will only improve Charlton’s chances of winning for the first time in five league games.

“When you look on the bench with them two names on there, opposition will be worried immediately,” he said.

“As a full-back myself, I don’t want to be facing Reevesy or Marshy for the last 15-20 minutes of the game. Once they’re back flying, it will only make us stronger.”