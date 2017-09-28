Chris Solly: Charlton Athletic will dish out a hammering soon

Chris Solly is convinced that Charlton are going to dish out a hiding to someone soon – and hopes that it comes at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The Addicks were once again made to rue a succession of missed chances during the first-half of the 2-2 draw at Walsall in midweek. Tariqe Fosu had given them an early lead before Tyler Roberts levelled up for the Saddlers close to half-time. Ricky Holmes thought he had won it late on with a superb dipping volley but his joy was short-lived as Daniel Agyei curled home just a minute later.

The South Londoners are winless in four, but skipper Solly insists that he isn’t worried as the side are creating plenty of opportunities.

“We had two or three other chances that maybe we should have taken – but it would be worse if we weren’t creating them,” explained the Charlton academy graduate.

“If we had come here, drawn 2-2 but only created two chances, we’d be more disappointed. We could have had five or six again and that’s been the case for the past three or four games. One team is going to be on the end of a hiding, hopefully that’ll be Saturday.

“We’ve got real good characters in there, and bubbly personalities. We’ll never be down, even though results haven’t gone for us in the past couple of weeks. I’m sure once we get one win, we’ll get three or four like we did before and that will shoot us back up the table.

“It was a strange game really.

“For 30 minutes we absolutely battered them. We were playing unbelievable stuff, could have been out of sight really. Then we were poor for 50 minutes.

“If you had told me in the 80th minute that we’d could have taken a point, we would probably have accepted that. On the balance of play it would probably have been a fair result. To get the goal so late, you’ve got to hold on to the win. It’s massively frustrating and disappointing in the end.

Holmes’ stroke of genius led to a scrum of Charlton players piling onto the winger.

But Solly rejected any suggestion that the Addicks’ guard had dropped before Agyei slammed home.

He said: “We celebrated here [in-front of the technical area] and had spoken about it. The gaffer made sure to say ‘everyone switch on now, see the game out’. Ninety-nine times out of 100 you’re thinking the fella isn’t going to score from there – it’s a wonder strike. We should have dealt with it better leading up to that but it’s a wonder strike and [Ben] Amos had no chance getting to it.”

With club-captain Johnnie Jackson now fulfilling a player-coaching role and mainly on the sidelines, Solly has been handed the armband for first-team duties.

“It doesn’t really affect the way I play,” he said. “If I’m captain or not, it doesn’t change the way I’m in the dressing room or around the place. I always try and lead out there as much as I can and set an example. I enjoy that responsibility.”