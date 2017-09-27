Karl Robinson: I keep repeating myself – we should have been out of sight at Walsall

Karl Robinson admits that he’s been a bit like a broken record recently – and keeps repeating himself in interviews after games.

The Addicks boss saw his side squander a hatful of first-half chances after taking an early lead through Tariqe Fosu at Walsall on Tuesday night.

Tyler Roberts’ goal levelled things up before half-time, although Ricky Holmes’ scintillating late volley seemed to have secured an away win for the South Londoners.

However Saddlers substitute Daniel Agyei’s equally impressive long-ranger hauled the hosts level once again just a minute later.

“We have to be better in certain situations,” explained the Addicks boss, who was once again forced to bemoan profligacy in-front of goal by his side.

“The first 35 minutes we were unreal. We should have been out of sight, again. You might as well keep playing the same interviews over and over again. I don’t think anyone can say we played badly tonight.

“Second-half they were the better team in my mind, but it’s not like they were the better team by miles.

“It’s frustrating for everybody. Sometimes in football seasons you have these moments where you just can’t really fathom it out. We should be sat here with another three points. The players have come here and worked their socks off but we haven’t killed the game when we’re on top.”

“When you score on 86 minutes and concede on 86-and-a-half minutes – it’s disappointing and frustrating,” he added.

“I was trying to make a sub. I was trying to get the players to slow down to get Naby (Sarr) on to play in-front of the back-four to go and attack everything in the air. I didn’t even have time to make the sub.”