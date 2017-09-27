Northern Ireland boss on why he selected Millwall midfielder George Saville

George Saville had the perfect boost ahead of Millwall’s midweek win over Reading with the in-form midfielder selected by Northern Ireland.

The summer signing from Wolves struck twice against the Royals to seal a 2-1 comeback victory at The Den.

On Monday the 24-year-old got a first international call-up from Northern Ireland for World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Germany. Michael O’Neill’s side are already guaranteed a top-two finish in their group.

Saville qualifies for Northern Ireland through his late grandmother.

O’Neill said: “Knowledge of George just came to light in recent weeks. He is playing at Championship level and will certainly add to the squad.

“We have a limited pool of players to choose from – we can’t ignore players if they are eligible. We don’t have an abundance of young players coming through at this moment playing first-team football at all.

“If players have the right ability and attitude it is important we bring them in.

Millwall boss Neil Harris – when asked if it came as a shock to Saville that he had been selected – replied: “It was a little bit of a surprise, at first, when he got the call.

“He was buzzing, absolutely buzzing. I think we can see that tonight [Tuesday]. There was a spring in his step. He’s been bouncing around, having a laugh with Fergie [Shane Ferguson] and Macca [Conor McLaughlin] already.

“He’ll be really proud – same as Aiden [O’Brien] – first international call-up. Kris Twardek [with Canada], what an opportunity for these guys. The same with Jordan [Archer] last [international break].

“Yes of course they go away and like all managers I’ll be nervous about them getting injured. But when they come back, they come back on cloud nine. Really looking forward to the opportunity for them.”