Reading boss Jaap Stam: Can Millwall keep making life difficult for Championship sides for a full season?

Jaap Stam admitted that Millwall are set to be a test for every Championship side at The Den after his Reading side tasted defeat in South London on Tuesday night.

The Dutchman saw his side go in front in the closing stages only for a quickfire George Saville double to pull the contest around as the Lions emerged with maximum points.

Millwall have now beaten last season’s play-off finalists, Norwich City and Leeds United – at the time leading the Championship – on their home turf.

When asked by the South London Press if they will make life difficult for every side who comes to The Den, Stam replied: “From what I’ve heard they had a very difficult time against Norwich in the beginning as well but they scored the one goal that gave them the extra confidence to push on. Then you get a reaction from your own team.

“In how they play, they make it very difficult for other teams. The important thing is – can they keep it up all season? And do well against every team, when they play over here or away?

“They are working very hard and are positive. They are a very strong side in terms of their physicality as well, so I’m sure they are going to be making if very difficult for a lot of teams.

“We knew when we came here it was not going to be easy, in how they wanted to play.

“We expected them to play like this; to play every ball up front, win battles in the air and second balls.

“Until their first goal we didn’t give anything away and defended very well. They didn’t create anything. You can always say when you [Millwall] play these balls in the box it’s a threat – but even by doing that they didn’t create chances.

“The set-pieces and corner kicks, when they have got a little bit of time on the ball – you always have to be aware of their physicality and what they can do. That is their strength and they succeeded in doing that.

“It’s very disappointing to lose. You’re hoping to maintain that 1-0. You know they are going to be trying something, by playing even more direct – if it’s possible.”