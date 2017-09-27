Karl Robinson: Charlton will be boosted by returns of Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves at Fleetwood

Charlton are set to be boosted by the returns of Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves to the squad for the weekend’s trip to Fleetwood.

Both summer signings are yet to play a minute of league football for the South Londoners.

Marshall suffered a knee injury in the pre-season friendly win at League Two Stevenage, while Reeves has endured a struggle to reach full match-fitness, despite playing in EFL Trophy and EFL Cup games early on in the campaign.

Addicks boss Karl Robinson explained: “Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves are back in the squad on Saturday. I took them for training this morning. We’re going to have a much stronger bench that I can put on to change things.”