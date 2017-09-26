Barnsley is a huge game – Millwall manager Neil Harris on impressive start to Championship campaign

Neil Harris immediately turned his attention to Barnsley’s visit to The Den after Millwall’s 2-1 win over Reading.

George Saville bagged a brace as the Lions continued their impressive consolidation in the Championship following promotion via the League One play-offs in May.

When asked if Millwall had made the transition to English football’s second tier, Harris replied: “We’re still in that transition period, for me. Barnsley is a big game at the weekend.

“Myself and Paul Heckingbottom will both be looking at it as a chance of points against each other.

“Beating Norwich, Leeds and Reading here – three big clubs at this level – shows that so far we well and truly deserve to be at this level.

“Barnsley is a huge game now.”