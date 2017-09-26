Millwall manager Harris: Belief is there for us in Championship

Neil Harris reckons Millwall’s belief has grown – and cites tonight’s 2-1 win over Reading as a prime example.

George Saville – called up by Northern Ireland yesterday – struck twice for the Lions in the final 10 minutes to turn around the match.

Harris said: “Belief is the key one against good sides. To come from a goal down is a big ask – I give full praise to my group for that. We have built that belief through the last six weeks in our performances.”

Saville took his tally for the season to four goals. The second an emphatic thump home with his left foot from the edge of the box.

“It was a great strike from a player who is confident and in top form,” said Harris.

“We have got some players in the dressing room playing the best football of their careers, you can see that without a shadow of doubt. There is total belief in what they do. When Reading got on the ball there was no panic.

“It is not just testimony to my players but my staff that we have had six international call-ups, which I imagine is a record for the club.”